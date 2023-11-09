Bank robbery under investigation in Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A bank robbery is now under investigation in Bassfield Thursday afternoon.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner said she was told that the Regions Bank in Bassfield was robbed sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Ladner said she heard no one was hurt.

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Bassfield, the Regions in Bassfield will be closed the remained of the day.

The mayor said it is now being investigated by the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

