5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A five-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a daycare in Lee County.

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, the infant was at Sunshine Preschool and Daycare on County Road 833 in Guntown, Mississippi.

An employee at the daycare found the child Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after the child was discovered, the baby was taken to a local hospital, where the infant passed away.

Green said there is no foul play suspected. It is unknown what caused the death of the five-month-old child at this time.

