Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare

(WVVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A five-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a daycare in Lee County.

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, the infant was at Sunshine Preschool and Daycare on County Road 833 in Guntown, Mississippi.

An employee at the daycare found the child Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after the child was discovered, the baby was taken to a local hospital, where the infant passed away.

Green said there is no foul play suspected. It is unknown what caused the death of the five-month-old child at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races

Latest News

The annual Purvis Street Festival benefits several local non-profits and drives business to the...
WATCH: Purvis Street Festival returns this Saturday
Heidelberg Oilers
Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble
Heidelberg Oilers
Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble
Cole Richardson, Southern Miss
Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships
Cole Richardson, Southern Miss
Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships