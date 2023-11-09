Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

11/09 Ryan’s “More Humid” Thursday Morning Forecast

More fog this morning and it’ll be a bit muggy this afternoon before our next cool-down.
11/09 Ryan’s “More Humid” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another foggy one out there today, with fewer Dense Fog Advisories in the area, but the humidity will just keep going up. All that meant for your weather so far this week were progressively warmer mornings, with pleasant afternoons, but now fog and mugginess have taken over. The good news is we’ll only have one day like this before our next fall cool-down moves in. We’ll also...though please limit expectations...see some rain!

Expect to begin today slightly warmer than yesterday, with lows ranging more in the upper 50s than yesterday’s mid 50s. While it is more humid than it was yesterday, we warmed a degree too much, limiting today’s fog coverage. There were still pockets, but they’ll be lifting as of now (~9 AM). This afternoon will cool a tad thanks to increasing cloud cover, but will still be warm with highs falling to around 81 in Hattiesburg. Since the humidity has continued to rise, expect at least some slight mugginess to the air, so it may actually feel a degree or two warmer despite actually being a degree or so cooler. Today is the last day in the 80s for a while though, as the front moves in tomorrow and cloudy, rainy weather dominates the next week.

While I’m confident we’ll see a couple truly rainy days over the next week, by and large I expect them to be cooler, cloudy, and inconsistent with the rainfall. It looks like we’ll see rain every day, but week long accumulation totals aren’t impressive, so it won’t “reset” our drought issues...but it will help. I expect we’ll see at least some rain in the area every day until next Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/8
Cloudy tomorrow, but rain chances are going up for your Friday
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/8
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/8
11/08 Ryan’s “Quite Foggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
11/08 Ryan’s “Quite Foggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Super fog on Tuesday (Nov. 7) triggered a deadly interstate pileup in the Greater New Orleans...
What is ‘super fog’ and why is it so hazardous to drive in?