11/09 Ryan’s “More Humid” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another foggy one out there today, with fewer Dense Fog Advisories in the area, but the humidity will just keep going up. All that meant for your weather so far this week were progressively warmer mornings, with pleasant afternoons, but now fog and mugginess have taken over. The good news is we’ll only have one day like this before our next fall cool-down moves in. We’ll also...though please limit expectations...see some rain!

Expect to begin today slightly warmer than yesterday, with lows ranging more in the upper 50s than yesterday’s mid 50s. While it is more humid than it was yesterday, we warmed a degree too much, limiting today’s fog coverage. There were still pockets, but they’ll be lifting as of now (~9 AM). This afternoon will cool a tad thanks to increasing cloud cover, but will still be warm with highs falling to around 81 in Hattiesburg. Since the humidity has continued to rise, expect at least some slight mugginess to the air, so it may actually feel a degree or two warmer despite actually being a degree or so cooler. Today is the last day in the 80s for a while though, as the front moves in tomorrow and cloudy, rainy weather dominates the next week.

While I’m confident we’ll see a couple truly rainy days over the next week, by and large I expect them to be cooler, cloudy, and inconsistent with the rainfall. It looks like we’ll see rain every day, but week long accumulation totals aren’t impressive, so it won’t “reset” our drought issues...but it will help. I expect we’ll see at least some rain in the area every day until next Wednesday.

