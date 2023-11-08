Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Tate Reeves claims victory after hard-fought contest against Brandon Presley

FILE - Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves leads his family to the podium to address...
FILE - Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves leads his family to the podium to address supporters in Jackson, Miss., after winning the party primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has claimed a victory in the gubernatorial race, fending off challenger Brandon Presley in a race that drew millions of dollars in campaign spending, endorsements from former presidents, and gave Democrats hope of an upset in deep red Mississippi.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race, but the governor gave a victory speech Tuesday night following a concession speech from Presley.

The race was viewed as “surprisingly competitive,” with an October poll from the Democratic Governors Association showing Presley only one point behind Reeves.

In a final push for Reeves, Former President Donald Trump released a one-minute video at the beginning of November urging Mississippians to re-elect the Republican governor while painting Presley as Joe Biden’s candidate.

This will be Reeves’ second term as governor after previously serving two terms as lieutenant governor under Phil Bryant. Reeves first won the governorship in 2019 when he faced off against former Mississippi attorney general Jim Hood.

He would win that race with 52% of the vote compared to Hood’s 47%.

If Reeves had suffered a defeat this year, it would have made him the first governor since Ronnie Musgrave in 2004 to serve only one term as Mississippi’s governor. Musgrave was also the last Democrat to serve as governor of the state.

Brandon Presley, the second-cousin of Elvis Presley, put up a strong fight in his bid for governor, raising over $11 million and giving Mississippi Democrats strong hope for a rare win.

Presley is the former mayor of Nettleton, Mississippi and has served four terms as a state utility regulator.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
-
What you need to know for Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/7
More warm sunshine for Your Wednesday.

Latest News

Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races
2023 Election: Perry County
Garner wins Perry County sheriff’s race
Amarion Fortenberry, Columbia
Player of the Week: Columbia DB/RB Amarion Fortenberry
-
Lamar Co. sheriff wins reelection, according to unofficial results
Amarion Fortenberry, Columbia
Player of the Week: Columbia DB/RB Amarion Fortenberry