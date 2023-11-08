Missing Marion Co. woman found safe, sheriff office says

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was recently reported missing from Marion County has been found safe.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Wednesday that 30-year-old Kayleigh Morton has been found and is safe.

Morton was reported missing from the area back in October.

