Missing Marion Co. woman found safe, sheriff office says
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was recently reported missing from Marion County has been found safe.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Wednesday that 30-year-old Kayleigh Morton has been found and is safe.
Morton was reported missing from the area back in October.
