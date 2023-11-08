Man wanted on felony fleeing bench warrant arrested following high-speed chase in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man wanted on a bench warrant in Jones County led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, followed by foot pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 38-year-old Andtel T. Shepherd was wanted on a Jones County Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear for an arraignment on a felony fleeing charge.

The sheriff’s department said the chase began on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel before going into Windsor Court Drive in the Hoy community, where Shepherd exited from his still-moving vehicle and fled on foot to Hoy Green Acres Drive. Shepherd’s vehicle hit another parked vehicle in front of a home on Windsor Court Drive, according to the sheriff’s department.

JCSD said Shepherd was caught and arrested by Squad Sgt. Stephen Graeser is following a foot pursuit.

Shepherd is being charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless driving. He is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

