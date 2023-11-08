Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man wanted on felony fleeing bench warrant arrested following high-speed chase in Jones Co.

Andtel T. Shepherd, 38, of Laurel (left), being escorted to a waiting JCSD patrol car following...
Andtel T. Shepherd, 38, of Laurel (left), being escorted to a waiting JCSD patrol car following his arrest. Pictured: JCSD Sgt. Lance Williams (foreground) and JCSD Deputy Bryn Jones.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man wanted on a bench warrant in Jones County led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, followed by foot pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 38-year-old Andtel T. Shepherd was wanted on a Jones County Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear for an arraignment on a felony fleeing charge.

The sheriff’s department said the chase began on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel before going into Windsor Court Drive in the Hoy community, where Shepherd exited from his still-moving vehicle and fled on foot to Hoy Green Acres Drive. Shepherd’s vehicle hit another parked vehicle in front of a home on Windsor Court Drive, according to the sheriff’s department.

Shepherd’s vehicle hit another parked vehicle in front of a home on Windsor Court Drive,...
Shepherd’s vehicle hit another parked vehicle in front of a home on Windsor Court Drive, according to the sheriff’s department.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD said Shepherd was caught and arrested by Squad Sgt. Stephen Graeser is following a foot pursuit.

Shepherd is being charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless driving. He is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/7
More warm sunshine for Your Wednesday.

Latest News

Employees at the Hattiesburg Panda Express celebrated the life of co-worker Jade Rhodes after...
Hub City Panda Express celebrates life of co-worker killed in October shooting
WDAM 7's sunrise crew shares the latest numbers from yesterday's elections and reviews which...
Decision 2023: Get the latest and see what is still to come
Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races
2023 Election: Perry County
Garner wins Perry County sheriff’s race
Amarion Fortenberry, Columbia
Player of the Week: Columbia DB/RB Amarion Fortenberry