Lamar Co. sheriff wins reelection, according to unofficial results

Unofficial election results from the 2023 Mississippi general election show Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel has won reelection
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel has won reelection during the 2023 Mississippi general election, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

Final unofficial numbers show Rigel gained around 52% of the vote while opponent James Murray received around 48%.

Rigel has been the Lamar County sheriff since 2004. This will be his sixth term as sheriff.

Election results also showed incumbent Judge Bill Anderson earned about 72% of the vote for Lamar County Justice Judge for District 1 while opponent Shronda Carter received around 28%.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certified.

For more general election races in Lamar County, CLICK HERE.

To see the results for more races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

