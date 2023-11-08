Lamar Co. sheriff wins reelection, according to unofficial results

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel has won reelection during the 2023 Mississippi general election, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

Final unofficial numbers show Rigel gained around 52% of the vote while opponent James Murray received around 48%.

Rigel has been the Lamar County sheriff since 2004. This will be his sixth term as sheriff.

Election results also showed incumbent Judge Bill Anderson earned about 72% of the vote for Lamar County Justice Judge for District 1 while opponent Shronda Carter received around 28%.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certified.

