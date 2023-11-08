Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/7
More warm sunshine for Your Wednesday.

Latest News

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
Feds bust multi-state brothel operation