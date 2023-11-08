Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.(Animal Resource Center)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMSBURG, Penn. (Gray News) – An animal rescue in Pennsylvania experienced a special and heartwarming adoption last week.

The Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg posted on Facebook saying Ella, a dog who was the longest resident at the center, was finally adopted Friday.

The adoption itself was also far more sentimental than usual, according to staff member Tori Johnson, who made the post.

In the post, the Animal Resource Center said they had been waiting for Ella to be adopted for seven years. Late last month, they received an email from someone saying they were interested in adopting her, and an appointment was made for the potential adopter to meet with the dog.

The shelter said a woman named Kaitlyn came to the shelter and told them that her dog, Jo, had died a few months before and that she was looking to get another dog.

Ella, a dog who was at a Pennsylvania shelter for seven years, was finally adopted Friday.
Ella, a dog who was at a Pennsylvania shelter for seven years, was finally adopted Friday.(Animal Resource Center)

Ella seemed to warm up immediately to Kaitlyn. The shelter said she normally required multiple visits from people to get comfortable with them, but she immediately took to Kaitlyn without hesitation.

Near the end of the showing, Kaitlyn appeared to become teary-eyed and kept looking down at the bandana around Ella’s neck.

Kaitlyn told the shelter staff that she had donated a number of bandanas that her dog used to wear before he passed. The bandana Ella was wearing that day just happened to be one of those bandanas.

“Kaitlyn said it best by saying, ‘I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval’ knowing it was meant to be,” the shelter wrote in the post.

The shelter staff said they had become used to being greeted by Ella at the door and would miss her presence.

However, they also said Kaitlyn’s adoption of Ella was bittersweet because of the happiness they will feel knowing she had been picked up by an owner she deserved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
MDOC has been reached out for comment, but they have not issued a response at this time.
Sheriff: MDOC bus involved in collision after running stop light in Perry Co. Thursday
The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11

Latest News

The Arc holds its 19th annual Golf Ball Drop
The Arc holds 19th Golf Ball Drop
USM Institute for Disability Studies hosts Thanksgiving Takeaway event for the homeless
Thanksgiving Takeaway celebration hosted by USM institute for disability
Kentucky Governor and Democratic candidate for re-election Andy Beshear speaks at the...
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear reelected to second term in Kentucky, overcoming state’s GOP dominance
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights
This photo provided by the FBI on Oct. 25, 2023 shows Brian Jeffrey Raymond. The former CIA...
Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges