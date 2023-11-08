Win Stuff
‘I would not have survived’: Woman says Apple Watch notification saved her life

A woman is crediting her Apple Watch with saving her life. (Source: KSWO)
By Destany Fuller and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A woman is crediting her Apple Watch with saving her life after receiving a notification that made the difference between life and possible disaster.

“I got a notification on my watch that I was having AFib,” Judith Luebke said.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm, according to the Mayo Clinic. AFib can lead to blood clots in the heart.

Luebke said she has had an abnormal heart rate before so didn’t think too much of it, but she had been experiencing more stress after recently losing her spouse.

“I talked to my boss that morning and she told me to go see the doctor,” Luebke said.

According to Luebke, she went to the hospital where doctors told her she was diabetic with critically high sugar levels - a deadly combination.

“If I had waited … I would not have survived probably. And that’s what I would’ve done if I didn’t get the notification on my watch,” Luebke said.

Her daughter Shannon Bowers said he is happy her mother listened to the health notifications.

“I don’t know what I would do without her,” Bowers said. “If it hadn’t been for the watch or her boss and others she wouldn’t be here.”

After realizing just how serious her situation was, Luebke sent a thank you email to Apple.

And Apple’s CEO Tim Cook responded, saying he was happy to hear from her while being even happier that the technology helped save her life.

Luebke said her watch will forever be part of her routine.

“I will never go without a smartwatch again. It truly saved my life,” she said.

