Garner wins Perry County sheriff’s race

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The candidate who defeated Perry County’s incumbent sheriff finished off his race with what looks to be a comfortable victory in Tuesday’s general election.

Jacob Lamar Garner, who defeated incumbent Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles in the Republican primary in August, more than doubled up McSwain, who ran as an independent.

The unofficial results had Garner with 2,528 votes to McSwain’s 1,250 votes, giving Garner 66.9 percent of the votes cast to McSwain’s 33.1 percent.

All results are unofficial until affidavit and absentee ballots are counted and the final tally is certified by an election board.

The sheriff’s race saw 225 absentee ballots cast, including 138 absentee votes for Garner and 80 for McSwain.

Perry County Circuit Clerk Christy Pittman Mayo said 25 affidavit ballots remain to be counted.

Other results decided Tuesday included the District One Supervisor seat, with Democrat Bobby Ray Bolton topping Independent opponent Robert Terrell Myers, 307 votes to 221 votes, respectively.

Also the District 5 seat on the Perry County School Board stayed with incumbent Frances Mathis, who held onto her post with 240 votes to challenger Carolyn Hartfield-Bishop’s 222 votes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.