Forrest Co. shooting suspect released on his own recognizance following new video

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local attorney of a man who was arrested in connection to a deadly Forrest Co. shooting investigation held a news conference Wednesday.

Attorney Vanessa Jones addressed a video that appears to show Zadarruous Sutton in another location at the time of the crime he was charged with.

Jones said data and video from call phone apps showed Sutton’s activities that day.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims told us that his office received the video. In light of that, Sutton was released on his own recognizance.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of confirming and verifying what has been presented. There is a possibility that Sutton could be legally cleared, but that is still under investigation.

The Sheriff said FCSO will do its due diligence because they do not want to arrest an innocent person, but they need to verify the information.

On Monday, we were told that Sutton was among four suspects who had been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 near the Forrest/Stone County line.

FCSO said Sutton was charged with aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $350,000 by Forrest County Justice Court Judge Zach Vaughn.

The FCSO said 21-year-old Jade Rhodes was fatally wounded during the shooting and subsequently passed away.

Several other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital, FCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.

