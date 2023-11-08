Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dog food recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.
Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling pounds of its dog food due to it being possibly contaminated with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, three lots of the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula are included in the recall. The lots include 5 pounds, 15 pounds and 40-pound bags.

The dog food has a best-by date of June 12, 2024.

The FDA reports that the recall has been issued after random sampling of the product tested positive for salmonella.

Officials said salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling the contaminated pet products.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets could also have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The FDA said it has not currently received any reports of humans or pets getting sick from the dog food.

For those who purchased the recalled dog food, the FDA recommends discarding it in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets or wildlife.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food about potential refunds by calling 1-888-428-7544.

No other products are included in the recall, and it is separate from a Mid America Pet Food recall for salmonella in September.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
MDOC has been reached out for comment, but they have not issued a response at this time.
Sheriff: MDOC bus involved in collision after running stop light in Perry Co. Thursday
The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11

Latest News

The Arc holds its 19th annual Golf Ball Drop
The Arc holds 19th Golf Ball Drop
USM Institute for Disability Studies hosts Thanksgiving Takeaway event for the homeless
Thanksgiving Takeaway celebration hosted by USM institute for disability
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights
This photo provided by the FBI on Oct. 25, 2023 shows Brian Jeffrey Raymond. The former CIA...
Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges
Demonstrators gather outside of the Richard H. Chambers U.S. Court of Appeals ahead of an...
Biden administration warns of major disruption at border if judges halt asylum rule