Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.

-
-(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who died on Monday in a fatal crash in Covington County has been identified.

Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila identified the deceased as 40-year-old Justin Dale Pierce of Collins.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 49 around 3 p.m.

MHP said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Pierce was traveling south on US-49 when it collided with a 2007 Freightliner driven by a resident of Lambert, Miss., which was traveling north on US-49.

Pierce received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/7
More warm sunshine for Your Wednesday.

Latest News

Morton was reported missing from the area by the sheriff's office back in October.
Missing Marion Co. woman found safe, sheriff office says
On Tuesday, Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Stan Sorey set Hardy’s bond at $1 million after...
$1M bond reduced to $700K for Jasper Co. murder suspect, sheriff says
The investigation will focus on the police department’s use of force and its stops, searches,...
Justice Dept. launches investigation into City of Lexington, police department
Andtel T. Shepherd, 38, of Laurel (left), being escorted to a waiting JCSD patrol car following...
Man wanted on felony fleeing bench warrant arrested following high-speed chase in Jones Co.