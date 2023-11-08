11/08 Ryan’s “Quite Foggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Changes over the last few days have been subtle...a degree warmer here, a tad more cloud cover there, but all in all very similar. Today, a bump in humidity took us from yesterday’s slightly more misty air to widespread, dense fog across the area. It will linger until likely around 10 am in fog-prone areas, but otherwise we’re headed into another very familiar afternoon. Expect a high near 83, a degree south of yesterday’s high, with just a little more cloud cover but still plenty of sun. The afternoon will also be a bit more humid like the morning was, but not to the point you should feel uncomfortable...expect maybe a “heat index” of an extra degree or two. By tomorrow the cloud cover will have increased to the point we’ll begin cooling noticeably...still holding on to the low 80s though, but mornings keep getting warmer. Today’s low was in the mid 50s, tomorrow’s upper 50s, and into the mid 60s by Friday morning....which is where the warming stops and our next cool-down moves in along with some rain. Finally!

It won’t be much rain though.... Accumulation-wise we may see less than an inch between now and next week, which isn’t enough to reset our drought conditions, but every little bit helps! Friday looks like it’ll rain inconsistently about half the day, though it looks a little drier each day so that may continue to fall. Afterwards, overcast-to-mostly cloudy skies linger well into next week, but any more rain outside of Saturday morning will be spotty at best. It may look like it’ll rain any given time from Friday though next Wednesday, but I’d wager we’ll only see around two days we could call “rainy.”

