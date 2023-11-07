Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Wiggins man sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute

A Wiggins man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of controlled...
A Wiggins man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.(wabi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From United States Attorney Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wiggins man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 222 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Glenn Grant, 37, sold 222 grams of 98 percent pure methamphetamine to a confidential source on Feb. 23, 2022, in Lumberton..

Grant was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 22, 2023, and pled guilty on July 17, 2023.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole prosecuted the case.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and HSI Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune made the announcement.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11
MDOC has been reached out for comment, but they have not issued a response at this time.
Sheriff: MDOC bus involved in collision after running stop light in Perry Co. Thursday
Kelvin Gholar, 36, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The Arc holds its 19th annual Golf Ball Drop
The Arc holds 19th Golf Ball Drop
USM Institute for Disability Studies hosts Thanksgiving Takeaway event for the homeless
Thanksgiving Takeaway celebration hosted by USM institute for disability
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
Benjamin F. White
Man arrested in connection to Covington Co. shooting investigation