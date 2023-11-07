What you need to know for Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday is Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address.

Polls for the general election will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

For election questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by Nov. 15 in order to count.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by Nov. 15.

Polling Place Location: Visit the Visit the polling place locator on the My Election Day portal, or contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot (no voter is ever refused the right to vote).

Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

As of Monday, Nov. 6, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 62,156 absentee ballots requested, 61,647 absentee ballots sent, and 56,403 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2023 general election.

As a reminder, the requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local circuit clerk’s office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from circuit clerk offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to circuit clerk offices.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ABSENTEE REPORT

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 7) and received by November 15.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on election day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on election day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, please contact our Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit YallVote.ms.

