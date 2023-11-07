VisitHATTIESBURG hoping for an increase in sports tourism in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, VisitHATTIESBURG presented potential plans for sports tourism in the Hub City.

This past year, sports tourism has generated over $60 million into the Hattiesburg economy and has brought over 500,000 visitors to the city.

The presentation was presented by Marlo Dorsey, the Executive Director of VisitHATTIESBURG, and David D’Aquilla with DD Consulting LLC.

Dorsey hopes the number of sporting events hosted in the Hub City can increase over the next year.

“So, we know that we have significant area for growth and our plan is to add 10 to 12 new tournaments over the next year so that we can continue to help fill our restaurants and our hotels and also bring more traffic to our retail shops while ensuring that this is a wonderful family-friendly destination,” Dorsey said.

The Hattiesburg City Council will vote on this proposal soon.

