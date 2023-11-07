USM Institute for Disability Studies hosts Thanksgiving Takeaway event for the homeless

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The USM Institute for Disability Studies partnered with several organizations across the Pine Belt Monday to make a difference in the lives of homeless people in Hattiesburg.

Over the last eight years, the Institute hosted its Thanksgiving Takeaway celebration, which dedicates a full day of service to the homeless community.

“November is nationally recognized as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week,” said Dr. Demetra Bates, organizer of the event. “I was tasked with one simple assignment eight years ago, I’m so extra and it just led to this, but I cannot do it without the help of staff as well as the community members.”

Several services were offered to those in attendance including free jackets, blankets, haircuts, governmental cell phones, health screenings, HIV and Aids testing and even a free meal.

The guest speaker for the evening was Melanie Freeman, who has been in the organization’s recovery program for the past year. She reflected on her journey when she was homeless.

“Today, I just pray for each one of you, I know what it’s like I know how painful it is,” said Freeman. “We can put a name on it, we can throw money at (it), but the truth of the matter is that we’re put on this earth to see one another through. We’re not put on this earth to see through one another, and I think we make the mistake a lot of times doing that.”

Bates said that times like these make her appreciate what she has and that’s why she loves helping others.

“An attitude of gratitude,” Bates said. “At any time, you and I can be in this place, be homeless. So, we do have to be mindful of how we treat people whenever they’re going through their situation and just respect people and it always takes me back through our core values and our code of ethics in social work with the dignity and worth of people.”

