Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The conservative talk show host and comedian criticized by parents and Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell for posting three pages of the Covenant School shooter’s writing told WSMV4 Investigates that he does not regret the release.

Steve Crowder, who has been accused of homophobia, racism, and misogyny in the past, remains defiant in his beliefs that Metro Nashville police waited too long to release the shooter’s writings.

In an interview conducted before a news conference featuring criticism from a Covenant School parent, Crowder also said the writings released back up beliefs that the shooter was targeting Christians.

But Crowder is also aware that he released only three pages, and that journalists have been vying to obtain the entire writings before releasing anything.

“We want that so we can apply context, we can refer to experts to evaluate this. You have only released three pages. And I’m wondering if you think that’s irresponsible?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.

“I don’t believe for a second, and I don’t believe that you do, that any of this would have been released if not for what took place today. I hope if (police) have more, and there’s more context, great. I want to...our job here is done,” Crowder said.

Crowder explains that his team received a tip from a source in Nashville, and a journalist from his website flew to Nashville to meet with the source. He said that the source provided the images, sent two days after the shooting.

According to Crowder, that source provided a phone number from someone who was on the scene of the shooting, and a detective with Metro Nashville police then verified its authenticity.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to WSMV4 Investigates that the writings are indeed authentic.

Mayor O’Connell’s statement Monday calling for an investigation into the leak read in part, “I am deeply concerned with the safety and security of the covenant families and all families who are grieving.”

“I am deeply concerned with their safety as well,” Crowder said. “Because six people are dead, three of them children. And now we have the motivation, at least an idea of the motivation.”

When asked what his source’s agenda is for releasing the writings, Crowder said the source is frustrated.

“A lot of people thought it was necessary for this to be out there. And there are people involved in with the Nashville police who don’t believe things have been necessarily transparent,” Crowder said.

A legal fight over releasing the shooter's journal has bene playing out in court, so could the leak speed up the case and get the journal released faster?

