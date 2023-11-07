Reward offered for 5th suspect in Forrest Co. club shooting that killed 1

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are searching for a fifth suspect in the October 29 shooting that killed 21-year-old Jade Rhodes.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said a Crime Stoppers reward could reach as high as $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Cedric Wheeler. He is the latest named suspect wanted in connection to the shooting at Club One95 that killed one and injured several others.

Four others have already been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. They include the following:

Zadarruous Sutton (25) - aggravated assault, $350,000 bond

Montrell Quinn II (23) - aggravated assault, $500,000 bond

Antontonia Murry (21) - hindering prosecution, $2,500 bond

Un-named male (17) - attempted aggravated assault, $250,000 bond

If you have any information on Wheeler’s whereabouts or about the shooting at Club One95, then you can submit anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or by calling 601-582-STOP. You can also contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

