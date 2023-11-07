Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says

FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A processing glitch in the network that processes electronic transfers between nearly all U.S. bank accounts led to delays in settling deposits, some of which remain stalled, according to the private company that operates the system.

The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately. TCH, as the company is known, is owned by a group of 22 major banks, including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Many customers have complained about the problem on social media, noting that delayed paycheck deposits have imperiled important automatic payments such as mortgage payments, rent and credit-card bills.

TCH apologized for the error and emphasized that individual banks were not responsible for the situation. It also noted that the issue affected only a “very small percentage” of all transactions.

It said it was working with the banks, their customers and the Federal Reserve to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said more arrest had been made in connection with a fatal...
Forrest County sheriff: More arrests made in connection to fatal shooting
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
Family and friends are hoping for answers in the Sept. 27 shooting death in Lumberton of...
Lumberton family mourns man killed in Sept. 27 shooting
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers a look ahead at the Pine Belt's weather.
Warmer temperatures ahead for the Pine Belt before next cold front arrives

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’
FILE - Aurora, Colo., police officer Nathan Woodyard attends an arraignment hearing after being...
2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine
Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children