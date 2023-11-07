Win Stuff
More warm sunshine for Your Wednesday.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be warm and sunny as highs will top out into the low 80s.

Clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of our next system. Highs will top out into the low 80s.

A front will move through on Friday, giving us a chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out into the mid 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend. Highs will fall into the low 70s for your Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy with the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

