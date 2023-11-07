Lumberton Board of Aldermen to consider hiring former LPD officer

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the Lumberton Board of Aldermen will consider hiring two new police officers, including one with a history of legal trouble in the Pine Belt.

An agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting shows that the board will consider hiring Raven Naylor as a full-time certified police officer for the Lumberton Police Department.

Naylor had been with the Laurel Police Department before pleading guilty to a DUI in Forrest County earlier this year.

In April, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox issued a statement saying that Naylor was longer employed with the department.

Cox was asked whether Naylor was fired or did she resign, but he did not disclose the details of that information. Since this was a personnel matter, he said no further information could be released at that time.

Naylor was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022. Dashcam video from the Mississippi Highway Patrol showed Naylor driving the wrong way on Highway 49.

We reached out the the Lumberton mayor and the police chief to ask if there were any concerns about the potential hire. Both told us they didn’t have a lot of information at the time of our call, but they said the ultimate decision would lie with the board.

This story will be updated after a decision has been made by the board. The meeting is set for 6 p.m.

