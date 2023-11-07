Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lumberton Board of Aldermen to consider hiring former LPD officer

The meeting is set for 6 p.m.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the Lumberton Board of Aldermen will consider hiring two new police officers, including one with a history of legal trouble in the Pine Belt.

An agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting shows that the board will consider hiring Raven Naylor as a full-time certified police officer for the Lumberton Police Department.

Naylor had been with the Laurel Police Department before pleading guilty to a DUI in Forrest County earlier this year.

In April, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox issued a statement saying that Naylor was longer employed with the department.

Cox was asked whether Naylor was fired or did she resign, but he did not disclose the details of that information. Since this was a personnel matter, he said no further information could be released at that time.

Naylor was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022. Dashcam video from the Mississippi Highway Patrol showed Naylor driving the wrong way on Highway 49.

We reached out the the Lumberton mayor and the police chief to ask if there were any concerns about the potential hire. Both told us they didn’t have a lot of information at the time of our call, but they said the ultimate decision would lie with the board.

This story will be updated after a decision has been made by the board. The meeting is set for 6 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11
MDOC has been reached out for comment, but they have not issued a response at this time.
Sheriff: MDOC bus involved in collision after running stop light in Perry Co. Thursday
Kelvin Gholar, 36, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The Arc holds its 19th annual Golf Ball Drop
The Arc holds 19th Golf Ball Drop
USM Institute for Disability Studies hosts Thanksgiving Takeaway event for the homeless
Thanksgiving Takeaway celebration hosted by USM institute for disability
PRCC will begin play Sunday in the National Junior College Athletic Association's Men's Soccer...
Pearl River Community College headed to men’s soccer national tournament
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.