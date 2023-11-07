Jones College guard named MACCC ‘Player of the Week’

From Jones College Sports Information Department

JACKSON Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s Dimp Pernell has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

Pernell, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound freshman guard from Horn Lake High School, averaged 26.0 points 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as he helped the Bobcats go 2-1 during the week.

In the three games, Pernell went for:

22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 111-69 victory over Barnesville (Ga.) Gordon State College

26 points and six assists in an 88-73 win at Arkansas State University Mid-South

30 points, four rebounds and three steals in an 83-79 loss to (Hot Springs (Ark). National Park College.

The Bobcats hosted Piney Woods Post Graduate School on Tuesday and will visit Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Thursday.

