Jones Co. VFDs respond to brush fire

-
-(Moselle VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a brush fire on Monday.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, South Jones, Johnson and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the brush fire at Joan Drive and Highway 11 along with the Ellisville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found approximately 20 acres ablaze with three structures in danger.

Firefighters immediately went to work and were able to extinguish the blaze and protect the structures with the assistance of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

The fire council wants to remind residents that the burn ban is still in effect. Residents should not burn anything nor participate in any activity that may cause sparks.

