Investigation underway in Jasper Co.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Jasper County.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the sheriff’s department is investigating an incident in the Paulding area.

Johnson said one person is reported dead and one person has been arrested.

It’s unclear how the person died or what led up to the incident.

The sheriff said they were still investigating the incident Monday night.

More informaiton is expected to be released on Tuesday morning.

