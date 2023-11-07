Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend shooting incident

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred over the weekend in the Mount Olive area.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, one person is in custody and another person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face.

More information regarding details on where the shooting incident occurred and the time it was called in are expected to be released on Tuesday.

