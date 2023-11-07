Win Stuff
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

The Covington County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
The Covington County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.(Covington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred over the in the Mount Olive area.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, one person is in custody and another person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face.

More information regarding details on where the shooting incident occurred and the time it was called in are expected to be released on Tuesday.

