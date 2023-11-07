Win Stuff
City of Petal gearing up for 22nd annual ‘Shop Petal First’ event

Shoppers will receive special discounts and be entered for the chance to win door prizes.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Petal is gearing up for the 22nd annual ‘Shop Petal First’ event

The three-day event will be held on Nov. 16-18.

More than 40 local businesses will be giving out special deals, discounts and prizes.

“Everything from Visa gift cards to free pet exams, to Ray-Ban sunglasses; these aren’t little cheap door prizes,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Valerie Wilson said. “These are fabulous prizes that anyone would thrilled to get.”

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the event is about more than just big spending, though.

“It’s really a focus on shopping Petal first, knowing that our sales tax dollars go back into our infrastructure. They pay our police officers, our fire department,” said Ducker. “They fund the recreational opportunities that we have.”

“So, it’s very important, if at all, to look at your local folks first.”

Ducker said the community’s support of its businesses could help increase outside interest in the city.

“The message you could send to businesses that are thinking about opening here is that our folks want to see more opportunity over here,” Ducker said. “We want to enhance that and do what we can to be business friendly and the people in this town will come and support you.”

Craig Bullock owns A-1 Graphics near Main Street. He said the shop usually does very well during the event.

“It’s something we plan on every year, and it hasn’t failed yet as far as living up to expectations,” said Bullock. “Our community supports all businesses, I believe, but especially ours during this event. And we value it very much.”

Wilson said it’s a time to give back and recognize business owners who work hard.

“This is our time to go say, ‘Thank you, and we want to support you and want you to remain right here with us,’” said Wilson.

For those who love homemade goods, the Petal-Harvey Baptist Church will be hosting a ‘Shop Petal First’ Holiday Market from Nov. 17-19.

