Breast cancer survivor says screenings saved her life, encourages others to get checked

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Breast cancer comes in all forms and stages - something that Diane Rush, a mom and music teacher from Biloxi, knows all too well.

“There is a family history with me,” said Rush. “My mother had breast cancer at age 35, though she survived that and lived to a ripe old age. My youngest sister, right now, has metastatic breast cancer. So I have always been very, very careful about getting mammograms and insisting that I be checked all the time.”

Rush’s diligence in preventative screenings led to a very early detection of Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), a type of breast cancer found in the lining of the mammary gland ducts. She had to undergo several procedures to remove the affected cells, but her battle with the disease was over quickly thanks to the early detection.

Rush said she is glad her fight with breast cancer wasn’t worse but that survivor’s guilt can sometimes take over.

“With DCIS, in particular Stage 0, there’s a lot of survivor’s guilt type of thing,” said Rush. “It’s caught early. It can be taken care of, and you see people where that is absolutely not the case.”

Since defeating cancer, Rush said she has tried to move on with her life.

“It’s difficult sometimes to just go out and go ahead and be myself,” she explained. “I’m back at work. I go on vacations. I do this and that, almost like nothing ever happened, although it did.”

Rush hopes that her story will help give others still battling the disease hope and encourage women to get regular preventative screenings. She said that cost shouldn’t be a hindrance to protecting yourself.

“Please, if you don’t think it is something you can afford, please reach out to the hospital and their programs,” said Rush. “There’s no sense in not being checked when it is there and available, and it can be paid for even if you don’t have the means.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.