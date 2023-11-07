Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting

Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff and Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators said a land dispute might have led to the death of a Jasper County man in a Monday night shooting.

Investigation underway in Jasper Co.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at a residence on County Road 1628 in the Paulding community.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 65-year-old Johnny Anderson, of the Stringer community, dead beside his truck.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Deondrick Duane Hardy and recovered a handgun they believed to be the murder weapon.

Hardy was charged with one count of murder, according to online jail records from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department website.

Circuit Judge Stan Sorey set Hardy’s bond at $1,000,000 on Tuesday, but Judge Hulon West of Smith County will do the initial appearance on Hardy at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department within 24 hours.

The sheriff’s department said Jasper County Judge Sullivan Dukes was not able to be reached for bond and Judge Marvin Jones recused himself because he is related to the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11
MDOC has been reached out for comment, but they have not issued a response at this time.
Sheriff: MDOC bus involved in collision after running stop light in Perry Co. Thursday
-
Bond set for suspects in connection to Forrest Co. shooting investigation
Kelvin Gholar, 36, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The Arc holds its 19th annual Golf Ball Drop
The Arc holds 19th Golf Ball Drop
USM Institute for Disability Studies hosts Thanksgiving Takeaway event for the homeless
Thanksgiving Takeaway celebration hosted by USM institute for disability
Benjamin F. White
Man arrested in connection to Covington Co. shooting investigation
A Mississippi woman is sharing her battle with breast cancer in hopes that it encourages women...
Breast cancer survivor says screenings saved her life, encourages others to get checked
A Mississippi woman is sharing her battle with breast cancer in hopes that it encourages women...
Breast cancer survivor says screenings saved her life, encourages others to get checked