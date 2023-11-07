$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators said a land dispute might have led to the death of a Jasper County man in a Monday night shooting.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at a residence on County Road 1628 in the Paulding community.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 65-year-old Johnny Anderson, of the Stringer community, dead beside his truck.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Deondrick Duane Hardy and recovered a handgun they believed to be the murder weapon.

Hardy was charged with one count of murder, according to online jail records from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department website.

Circuit Judge Stan Sorey set Hardy’s bond at $1,000,000 on Tuesday, but Judge Hulon West of Smith County will do the initial appearance on Hardy at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department within 24 hours.

The sheriff’s department said Jasper County Judge Sullivan Dukes was not able to be reached for bond and Judge Marvin Jones recused himself because he is related to the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.

