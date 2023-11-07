11/07 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect more beautiful weather out there today! In fact, I imagine it will be even better than yesterday since the few clouds we had have since disappeared, leading to nothing but sunshine later this afternoon. That’ll allow today to become the warmest day of the week (barely), with an expected high near 84 and light southwesterly winds. That’s around 11 degrees above average, but still in “practically perfect” territory if you ask me thanks to the low humidity. The humidity is steadily rising though, which will lead to progressively warmer mornings and eventually a “sticky” afternoon or two. That’ll lead to a mild low near 65 for Friday morning, just ahead of the next front that’ll bring a bit of rain along with it.

It doesn’t look like much rain amount-wise, but time-wise we’ll get a few cloudy/rainy days out of it. I’m expecting Friday to rain about half the day at 50%, down from yesterday’s 60%. It seems like it will be our only truly “rainy” day, but I expect we’ll see a morning shower Saturday, and just can’t quite shake a technical chance of some spotty sprinkles from Sunday-Tuesday. None look like anything you can count on, but the grey, damp conditions will slowly chip away at our drought...and every little bit helps!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.