1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County Tuesday.

According to Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila, the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, where one person was killed. He said the deceased was inside the SUV.

More details will be added as new information becomes available.

