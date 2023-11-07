1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County Tuesday.

According to Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila, the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, where one person was killed. He said the deceased was inside the SUV.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.

More details will be added as new information becomes available.

