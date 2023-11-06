Win Stuff
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student, Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who went missing in July 2022.

Timothy Herrington’s trial date is set for October 15, 2024, according to District Attorney Ben Creekmore.

Herrington was indicted in March 2023 on the charge of capital murder. Police said in March, the case was still an active investigation and will continue to look for Lee, who is presumed dead.

DA Creekmore says Herrington is still out on bond. Friends and family of Jay Lee rallied against the judge’s grant of Herington’s release in December 2022.

