State Health Officer confirms shortage of RSV vaccines in Mississippi

RSV vaccine in short supply in Mississippi.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, there is a shortage of RSV vaccines in the state.

The shortage extends to the antibodies needed to treat babies with the infection.

As soon as the vaccine is widely available, Edney said he’ll recommend vulnerable populations of people, like younger children and older adults, get it right away.

“The vaccine is ” brand new,” Edney said. “It’s well-proven, its safe, and effective. I’m taking mine as soon as it’s available and it’s becoming available,.

“This year, COVID vaccines and RSV vaccines will be available through the commercial pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Walmart. They’re not available in our private clinics.”

The only vaccine that is currently available right now in private clinics is the flu vaccine. Edeny said.

