Sheriff: MDOC bus involved in collision after running stop light in Perry Co. Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections bus transporting inmates was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Perry County Thursday afternoon.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the crash took place on U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 29.

Nobles said the investigation revealed that the bus ran a red light and was t-boned by a truck.

The driver of the truck and some of the inmates reported minor injuries, according to Nobles. No one was killed during the crash.

Nobles said the Mississippi Highway Patrol helped in the process of transferring the prisoners to another bus.

MDOC has been reached out to for comment, but they have not issued a response at this time.

More information will be added whenever updates are provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.