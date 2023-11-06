Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hinds Co. District Attorney assisting JSU, state agencies after student killed on campus

Jaylen Burns
Jaylen Burns(ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY, INC.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is now working with state law enforcement to help Jackson State University with the homicide investigation of Jaylen Burns.

Burns was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on October 15.

District Attorney Jody E. Owens’ announcement comes days after 3 On Your Side was first to show you surveillance video of what’s believed to be the murder suspect nowhere near JSU on the night of the killing.

Owen said his office is, “monitoring the progress and developments of the investigation.”

The DA also mentioned other agencies that are a part of the efforts, including the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), Capitol Police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Owens said he spoke to DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell about how to best utilize state resources to assist Jackson State University campus police.

See the full statement below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Petal Fire Department was among those responding to a deadly,1-vehicle accident on U.S. 11...
1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said more arrest had been made in connection with a fatal...
Forrest County sheriff: More arrests made in connection to fatal shooting
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
Family and friends are hoping for answers in the Sept. 27 shooting death in Lumberton of...
Lumberton family mourns man killed in Sept. 27 shooting
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers a look ahead at the Pine Belt's weather.
Warmer temperatures ahead for the Pine Belt before next cold front arrives

Latest News

-
Gov. Reeves makes final campaign stop in Pine Belt
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
The 2023 Lights of the Wild event will take place over 15 nights from December 1-23.
Hattiesburg Zoo brings back popular ‘Lights of the Wild’; tickets on sale now
Young Oak Grove cellist making strides in music world.
Oak Grove Middle School student representing Mississippi in upcoming competition