Hattiesburg Zoo brings back popular ‘Lights of the Wild’; tickets on sale now

The 2023 Lights of the Wild event will take place over 15 nights from December 1-23.(Hattiesburg Zoo)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ring in the holiday season with the splendor of the Hattiesburg Zoo “Lights of the Wild” dazzling displays of lights and lanterns.

The 2023 Lights of the Wild event will take place over 15 nights from December 1-23.

New, never-before-seen lanterns will dot the landscape throughout the zoo, complementing their already expansive collection of beautiful and exotic lanterns that showcase diverse wildlife and flora from around the world.

New, never-before-seen lanterns will dot the landscape throughout the zoo, complementing their already expansive collection of beautiful and exotic lanterns that showcase diverse wildlife and flora from around the world.(Hattiesburg Zoo)

Guests will also enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus in the Asbury Discovery Center, photos with Santa in the Africa Pavilion, animal encounters throughout the zoo and unlimited rides on the Northern Lights Express Train. There will also be numerous holiday treat stations that include holiday favorites, dinner fare and seasonal beverages.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, it won’t matter what the temperatures are in South Mississippi because there will be snow every night of Lights of the Wild. The white flakes will fall at the splash pad and Mt. Everest (Bug Hub) for guests to enjoy.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, it won’t matter what the temperatures are in South Mississippi because there will be snow every night of Lights of the Wild.(Hattiesburg Zoo)

Lights of the Wild will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the weekends of December 1-3 and 8-10, as well as December 15-23. There will be a nightly ticket capacity limit, and ticket availability is not guaranteed at the gate.

Tickets at the gate are $16 each for Sunday-Thursday dates and $20 each for Friday and Saturday dates. Children under the age of 2 are free.

Tickets purchased online at the Hattiesburg Zoo website will receive a discounted rate. When purchasing tickets, guests must choose a specific night to attend Lights of the Wild, and online ticket sales will end daily at 4:00 p.m.

Lights of the Wild is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event, and tickets are non-refundable. For ticketing updates and weather notifications, follow the Hattiesburg Zoo via social media.

