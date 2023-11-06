Win Stuff
Chance of rain in Pine Belt jumps later in the week

Warm start to week before cold front rolls into Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, everyone!

It has been a very nice day across the Pine Belt, and it will be nice overnight, with low temperatures in the 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the lower-80s and lows in the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecasted for Wednesday, with highs in the lower-80s.

As we head into Thursday, look for cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance of much needed rain Thursday night.

A cold front will pass through sometime late Friday and produce a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs will be in the upper-60s and lows in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies expected.

