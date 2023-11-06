Bond set for suspects in connection to Forrest Co. shooting investigation

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for some suspects in connection to a shooting investigation in Forrest County.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said it’s still investigating the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 near the Forrest/Stone County line.

FCSO said the following three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with this case. Their bonds were set by Forrest County Justice Court Judge Zach Vaughn.

Those charged include:

Zadarruous Sutton, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $350,000.

Montrell Quinn II, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $500,000.

Antontonia Murry, 21, has been charged with hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $2,500.

According to online jail records on the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office website, as of 4 p.m. on Monday, Sutton and Quinn are still booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. Murry is no longer listed on the inmate roster.

Forrest County Prosecutor Mary Lee Holmes said a 17-year-old male was also charged with attempted aggravated assault in connection to the incident. His bond was set at $250,000, and there was a requirement for an ankle monitor if released on bond.

The name of the juvenile has not been released at this time.

The FCSO said 21-year-old Jade Rhodes was fatally wounded during the shooting and subsequently passed away.

Several other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital, FCSO said.

FCSO said its thoughts and prayers go out to these victims and their families and friends.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FCSO will continue to work with the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with informaiton about the shooting is encouraged to contact FCSO investigations at (601) 544-7800 or through www.forrestcountysheriff.com.

Anonymous tips may be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or by calling (601) 582-STOP(7867).

