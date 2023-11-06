11/06 Ryan’s “Warm November” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re starting off the second week of November on the warm side, but a cool-down and our first rain in some time is on its way! We’ll have to wait nearly a full week for both, so settle in and enjoy our unseasonable start. Today began with a low near 47 in Hattiesburg, still on the chilly side but no where near the lows in the 20s we saw last week. That’s pretty much where we should be, but this afternoon will see rapid warming under initially sunny skies before clouds begin to develop. This will get us to “partly sunny,” or around a 50/50 mix of clouds and sun, with a high near 82 later this afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees above “normal” for this time of year, a considerably more noticeable bump than in the morning. That’ll catch up soon too though! Each morning will be warmer than the last as the humidity rises ahead of Thursday/Friday’s front, climbing all the way into the mid 60s before the cool-down!

That cool-down arrives just in time for the weekend too, bringing falling highs and a fairly rainy Friday. Expect the high to fall into the low 70s by Friday, and further into the upper 60s over the weekend. This coming cool-down won’t be as dramatic as last week’s that brought our first freeze of the season, and won’t stick around long either as it looks like warmer than average highs return by next Tuesday/Wednesday.

