Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WATCH: Officers save blind dog from freezing pond

The 8-year-old border collie was found immobilized by the tall weeds in an icy pond. (CNN, KFYR, WCCO, NYPD, SMASHING PUMPKINS, GETTY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A pair of New York City police officers braved freezing waters to save a blind dog in danger of drowning in an icy pond.

The Tuesday rescue at Baisley Pond in Queens was caught on police body camera. Officers Williams and Esposito responded after receiving reports of a dog drowning, according to the NYPD.

One of the officers made his way into the icy waters, where he found Sparky, an 8-year-old, blind border collie, immobilized in the tall weeds.

Video captured poor Sparky’s moans as the officer pulled him to safety. The two made it out of the frigid waters and back to dry land.

“I can’t feel anything,” said the officer after the rescue.

The officers got Sparky covered with a police jacket and settled in a warm car. He was later reunited with his owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hattiesburg to open city's 1st food truck court Saturday
Hattiesburg food truck court to hold ‘soft’ opening Saturday
Quinn’s bond was originally set at $500,000; however, due to a multi-count indictment in Lamar...
Bond revoked for suspect involved in deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
JSU students receive scholarship from Beyonce’s foundation
JSU students receive scholarship from Beyoncé’s foundation

Latest News

The 8-year-old border collie was found immobilized by the tall weeds in an icy pond. (CNN,...
Take a look: Officers brave freezing waters to save blind dog in trouble
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction
The United States and Arab partners are disagreeing on the need for a cease-fire in the Gaza...
Blinken opposes cease-fire in meeting with Arab leaders as Israel-Hamas war rages
Hattiesburg library hosts 'Community Literacy Day.'
Hattiesburg library hosts 'Community Literacy Day'