Warmer temperatures ahead for the Pine Belt before next cold front arrives

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, everyone.!

It is going to be chilly in the Pine Belt again overnight, with low temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday is looking nice, with sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s.

Temperatures turn a little warmer on Monday, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the 50s.

Expect dry and warm weather Tuesday through Thursday before a cold front begins to make its way through the area.

The front wil bring a 40 percent chance of showers Thursday night and a 30 percent chance for showers on Friday.

Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s, with lows in the lower-50s expected Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday are looking cooler, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

