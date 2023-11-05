Win Stuff
Special Olympics fall games held at Camp Shelby

Corn hole was one of the sports featured during the annual fall games for the Mississippi Special Olympics at Camp Shelby Saturday.(WDAM)
Corn hole was one of the sports featured during the annual fall games for the Mississippi Special Olympics at Camp Shelby Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from across Mississippi gathered at Camp Shelby Saturday for the annual fall games for the Mississippi Special Olympics.

More than 500 athletes competed in team softball, cornhole, croquet, horseshoes and soccer skills.

“I’m enjoying Special Olympics,” said Dean Goodwin, an athlete from Hattiesburg. “I’m enjoying softball and being with friends,”

General health screenings also were done and information about hydration and nutrition provided.

The games wrapped up with a dance Saturday night.

“It’s fun, it’s fun, it’s all about winning and fun and everything,” said Tre’Darius Watson, another athlete from Hattiesburg.

Spring games for the Mississippi Special Olympics are held each year at Ole Miss and summer games are held annually at Keesler Air Force Base on the Gulf Coast.

