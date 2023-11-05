‘She was an angel’: loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of family and friends gathered Saturday to remember a 21-year-old killed in a shooting at a Forrest County club last weekend.

Investigators said Jade Rhodes was an innocent bystander who was trying to leave the lounge when multiple shooters began firing.

Rhodes moved to the Pine Belt about 10 years ago from New Jersey, but it did not take long for her to make an impact.

“What was taken from us, what was taken from this community, what was taken from this world, there (are) no words,” said Rhodes’ mother, Joyce Bailey.

Joyce and DeWayne Bailey don’t want their daughter to be remembered as just a shooting victim.

“She was the type of child you could learn from her,” DeWayne Bailey said. “She showed me you should love on someone daily.”

Jade Rhodes’ sister, Imani Hightower, has been touched by how many lives her sister touched.

“She meant so much to so many people and she touched so many people and she really showed people what love is,” Hightower said.

Not only will family members miss Jade’s smile, but also her voice.

The 2020 Oak Grove High School graduate was in the show choir and debate team. Her musical talents helped her earn a scholarship to Pearl River Community College.

Rhodes was focusing on marketing and had even started her own branding business, “Love Angel.”

“She was an angel. She literally was,” Hightower said. “She was somebody’s sister. She was somebody’s daughter. She was everybody’s friend.”

Family and friends gathered Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes. (WDAM 7)

DeWayne Bailey said Jade cared for everyone, and that the family had been moved at all of the support from the community.

“She would leave letters for her friends,” said DeWayne Bailey. “Open this when you miss me. Open this if you are upset. Things of that nature. She always tried to brighten people’s day,”

Family members are leaning on each other. Jade’s mother said she takes comfort in her daughter’s faith and knows she is in a better place.

“No man can take life,” Joyce Bailey said. “The physical form, but the soul, it rests.

“She was a light in dark places. She was a light. Her smile radiated. Her spirit, she always made people feel accepted and loved.”

Loved ones are thankful for the work of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of four people now face charges in connection with the shooting.

“Gun violence, I never thought it would hit this close,” Joyce Bailey said. “Love never dies, but the gun violence it has got to stop. We have got to look at our laws and legislation and we have got to do something about these guns in the hands of people that are misusing.”

Jade Rhodes had five siblings and countless friends in both Mississippi and New Jersey.

“Her legacy will live on forever in this community, in this world, in our hearts,” Joyce Bailey said. “Everywhere,”

