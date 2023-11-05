Forrest County sheriff: More arrests made in connection to fatal shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed leaving a party in Forrest County last weekend.

Jade Rhodes was shot and killed at 195 Fruitland Park in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.

Earlier this week, WDAM 7 reported the arrest of Montrell Malik Quinn II. Quinn was the first suspect charged in connection with the case.

On Saturday, Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said more arrests have been made.

According to Sims, second and third suspects now are charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

A fourth suspect is in jail for hindering prosecution.

A fifth suspect, who is also believed to have fired at least one shot, is not in custody, but investigators have a warrant for that person.

Sims said he planned to release the names of the new suspects early next week.

Sims and his team of investigators attended a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Rhodes’ family Saturday.

“This was a senseless act,” Sims said. “This was a young woman who obviously made an impact on a lot of people’s lives at age 21.

“She was an innocent bystander. She had nothing to do with this situation.”

Anyone with new information about the crime is asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.

