Dozens volunteer to ‘Make a Difference’ in Hattiesburg

Students from N.R. Burger Middle School pick up litter around their campus during "Make a...
Students from N.R. Burger Middle School pick up litter around their campus during "Make a Difference Day" Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Hub City residents spent Saturday giving back to their community as part of the annual “Make a Difference Day.”

“It’s a national event, it’s ‘Make a Difference Day, and we want to make a difference in the neighborhood we live in,” said Thu Sellers, one of the volunteers.

Sellers was among about three dozen people at Thames Elementary School’s walking track and park area Saturday, doing some landscaping and making planter boxes for an area around a mural.

“We get a lot of feedback when people come to the park, they’ll see it (Sunday) and they’ll be like, ‘Man, we can tell people we’re here,’” said volunteer Shawn Harris.

Across town, students from N.R. Burger Middle School spent “Make a Difference Day” on and around their campus, picking up litter.

“We started on the east side of campus by our clinic and we walked down Tatum (Drive) to clean both sides of the road,” Burger assistant principal Jacob Lockhart said.

The event allowed some to tie the environment and ecology into the physical act of cleaning up.

“I really like picking up the earth, because this is where we live, this is our home,” said Jacob Coleman, a seventh-grader who took part in the school cleanup.

The City of Hattiesburg has hosted “Make a Difference Day” activities for the past six years.

“We’re making a difference by cleaning up our community, so everybody can stay safe and have a clean community,” said Serenity Holloway, another student participating in the cleanup.

