City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game

Saturday night, police and parents are asking questions after a brawl broke out at a youth football game in Gulfport at Milner Stadium on Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, police and parents are asking questions after a brawl broke out at a youth football game in Gulfport at Milner Stadium on Friday.

Authorities have released few details, but a Facebook post from the Gulfport mayor’s office says the city and police are asking for any video showing the altercation.

AMR confirms it was not called to the scene for any injuries. Gulfport PD says no arrests were made immediately following the incident.

Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.

