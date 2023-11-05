1 dead in single-vehicle accident Friday on U.S. 11

From Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man was kilted in an one-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 Friday night.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased as Christopher Graves, 32, Sunday evening.

Graves was declared dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the accident.

According to the Macedonia VFD, A second person in the vehicle suffered “moderate” injuries and was transported to a hospital by AAA Ambulance Service.

Macedonia VFD said firefighters responded to the scene to the scene of a one vehicle motor vehicle collision in the 1800 block of U.S. 11.

Responders discovered a maroon Chevrolet Corvette that had flipped into the woods and come to rest on its roof, partially hanging off a creek bank on the soutgh biound side of U.S. 11.

The vehicle was occupied by two males, who were trapped within the vehicle.

With the help of the Petal Fire Department, firefighters were able to free both occupants from the vehicle.

Responding personnel remained on scene for nearly two hours, with the southbound lane of U.S. 11 blocked while working to clear this incident.

The cause of this incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Responding to the scene were the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Forrest County Coroner’s Office, Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.